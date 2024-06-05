Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $48.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.81. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 9,453,170 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

