Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $48.59

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.81. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 9,453,170 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.