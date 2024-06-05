Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.62. Approximately 88,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 399,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

