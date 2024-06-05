Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 109,660 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $34.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Docebo Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Docebo by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

