Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

