Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

