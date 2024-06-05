Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

