Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 52,525.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DCI opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

