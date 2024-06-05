Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.33-3.39 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

