DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
