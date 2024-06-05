DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

