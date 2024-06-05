Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Dover by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Dover by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Shares of DOV opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

