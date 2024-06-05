DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.