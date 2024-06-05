Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.12, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $38.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,762,136.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

