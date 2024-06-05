e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 7.4%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.86 and last traded at $200.66. Approximately 303,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,588,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,431 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

