Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,178 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of SITE opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

