Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,229 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 672,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,949,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.