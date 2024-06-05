Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 247,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 615,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,109,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 41,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

IOVA opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.