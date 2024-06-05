Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,312 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,868 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 454,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

