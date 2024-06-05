Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

