Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after buying an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,312,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 778,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,728,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

View Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.