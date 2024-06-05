Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after buying an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,312,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 778,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,728,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.
View Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.