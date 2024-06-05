Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 49,726 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,726 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

