Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,961 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.