Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

