Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.09. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

