Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $337.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.92. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

