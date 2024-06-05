Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 0.6 %

CACI stock opened at $422.23 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $432.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

