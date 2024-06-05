Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

