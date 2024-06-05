Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $474.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $323.02 and a 12 month high of $477.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

