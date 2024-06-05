Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -945.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

