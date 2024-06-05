Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.