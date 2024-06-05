Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

