Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,308 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,689 shares of company stock worth $8,464,617. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

