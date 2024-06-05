Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $424.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.