Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after buying an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.2 %

SKX stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

