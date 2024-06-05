Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,159 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 175,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

