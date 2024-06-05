Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,471 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

