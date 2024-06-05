Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,642 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $211,257,000 after buying an additional 995,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.