Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

