Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.0 %

MongoDB stock opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.