Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

