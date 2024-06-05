Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,550,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 946.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $444,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

