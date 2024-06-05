Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 639,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 227,810 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

