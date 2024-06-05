Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,982,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after buying an additional 340,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
