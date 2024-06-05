Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $572.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.30 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

