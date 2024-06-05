Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 108,255 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,255 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $3,533,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.4 %

MANU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

