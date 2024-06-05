Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,339 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in RLI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLI. Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

