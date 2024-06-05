Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,897 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after acquiring an additional 485,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.