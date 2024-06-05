Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,874 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,874 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.