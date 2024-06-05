Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

