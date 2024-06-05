Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

