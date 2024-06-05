Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 81.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 175.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Chuy’s stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $454.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.74. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $43.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

